Man City's Kompany hails 'hardest' Premier League title

said Manchester City's title win on Sunday was the "hardest" he had experienced after Pep Guardiola's men held off on a dramatic final day.

City won 4-1 on the south coast, with Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, and on the scoresheet after gave the home side a shock lead in the first half.

A 14th straight league win ensured Guardiola's men pipped by a solitary point as the Reds' long wait to win the league continued despite a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield that saw them post the third highest points tally in history.

"Back to back... I think it was the hardest, most tough ever," Kompany told

" was exceptional. I don't meant to rub it in, it is what it is, they didn't deserve to lose.

"It makes me so much more happy that we played such a great team all season. We had our backs to the wall, we won at the Etihad and today we were able to stay in front."



Asked if he was aware of the score at Anfield when Liverpool scored early on, Kompany said: "Honestly I didn't know. We heard the Brighton fans singing '1-0 to Liverpool' just at the moment we conceded so we knew then but we've done it before.

"We were creating chances, finding the gaps, imposing ourselves. Though the pitch was slow I felt we were magnificent. We did everything we needed to do in a game such as today."



Kompany said City would now focus on next week's and the prospect of an unprecedented domestic treble.

"It's a combination of a great group of players, great staff and our incredible desire to over-achieve," he said.

"Because we've got such a good team over-achieving is difficult but we're looking forward to the now, that would be unprecedented.

"We'll go and celebrate but we're also thinking of that next game on Saturday."



Kompany scored a stunning goal to win last Monday's match with 1-0 which kept City in the driving seat -- but he said the title was a result of a team effort.

"I know which (goal) was most special to me but we all chipped in this season," he said.

"We talk about the goal but I think about how many clean sheets we've achieved in the last 15 games. It's ridiculous.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)