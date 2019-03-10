Man dies resisting robbery bid in UP

A 32-year-old man was killed for resisting a robbery bid by two bike borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police said Sunday.

was shot by the assailants on Saturday in Sadar Bazar area of the city, of Police (ASP east) said.

He was taken to the but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)