Man found murdered in Kerala

A 48-year-old man was on Saturday found dead on the terrace of a house in district, police said.

The body of the man identified as Prasad was found this morning on the terrace of the house of a poultry farm owner, they said adding a broken air gun was also found next to it.

It is suspected that Prasad, said to be working in the farm, was shot dead, police said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, they said.

