James Marsden in talks for 'The Stand' adaptation

"Westworld" star is in negotiations to play a lead role in All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand".

The story is set in a world "decimated by a plague and locked in an elemental struggle between good and evil."



The novel also features the first appearance of long-running character Randall Flagg, an embodiment of evil. In "The Stand" he is pitted against 108-year-old Mother Abigail and the survivors of the plague.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, if things work out, Marsden will play Stu Redman, who is immune to the virus that wiped out much of the population and becomes a of the survivors.

"The Fault in Our Stars" and "Homeland's" Ben Cavell are attached as the creators on the 10-episode series.

This is not a first project based on King's 1978 novel. aired a critically-acclaimed and highly watched six-hour miniseries based on the book in 1994.

played the role of Stu Redman in the miniseries.

