Man gets life sentence for raping female relative

A court in Maharashtra's district Thursday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a minor girl, who was his relative.

convicted under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

The court also held Patil's wife (35) and her mother (57) guilty under the POCSO Act for abetting the crime, and awarded them ten years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

According to the prosecution, after the girl's mother died, her father married another woman and the minor was sent to her grandmother's house for schooling.

Between June 2013 and April 2014, repeatedly raped the girl and threatened to kill her and her parents if she told anyone about it, said.

When the victim became pregnant, she told and Bhanubai about it, but instead of helping her, the women forced her to continue having physical relations with Patil, Tare told the court.

Eventually it was the girl's step-mother who came to know about the victim's trauma and approached the police.

A total of 15 witnesses were examined during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)