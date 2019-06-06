Man, girl found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Sikar

The bodies of a man and a girl were Thursday found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's district, police said.

(19) and Abhilasha Swami (17) were missing from their homes from Wednesday, station incharge said.

He said it appears they committed suicide over a "failed" love affair.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and further investigation is underway, the added.

