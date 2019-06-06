JUST IN
Man, girl found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Sikar

Press Trust of India  |  Sikar (Raj) 

The bodies of a man and a girl were Thursday found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.

Ashok Godara (19) and Abhilasha Swami (17) were missing from their homes from Wednesday, Lakshmangarh police station incharge Ram Manohar said.

He said it appears they committed suicide over a "failed" love affair.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 20:10 IST

