Rains bring respite from heat in HP

Rains over the last 24 hours in isolated places in brought respite from heatwave conditions, bringing the mercury down by 3 to 7 notches, the Meteorological Centre said Thursday.

Since Wednesday evening, Kalpa has received 8 mm rain, followed by 6 mm each in Moorang and Sangla, 4 mm in Sarahan and 3 mm each in Baghi and Pooh.

Kufri has received 2 mm rain, Una 1.2 mm, Solan 1 mm, Sundernagar 0.9 mm, Kangra 0.3 mm and 0.2 mm, MeT Centre director, Manmohan Singh, said.

Una was the hottest place in the state on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, while Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Kangra was 37.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 37 in Bilaspur, 36.7 in Hamirpur, 36.6 in Chamba, 35.5 in Sundernagar and 34.8 in Mandi.

Shimla, the hill state's capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 22.8, Kalpa 17, Keylong 15 and Kufri 14.9.

