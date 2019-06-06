SBI renders service to cyclone Fani victims

of (SBI) has provided more than 11,000 loans so far for rehabilitation and resumption of livelihood activities of people in districts affected by in

Stating this here on Thursday, SBI's (Retail & Digital Banking) P K Gupta said the has also provided over 8000 agri loans and more than 1300 loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the cyclone-hit areas.

SBI has also restructured 200 SME and house building loans, he said adding SBI proposes to provide loans to 500 fishermen for purchasing boats and nets.

Gupta, who visited which was worst affected by the cyclone on May 3, said that SBI is committed to serve the people of and will also provide 19,000 mosquito nets to district authorities for further delivery to the affected people in district.

Considering huge loss of trees due to the cyclone, SBI has decided to plant 15,000 trees in the affected areas and each branch of the in will plant 100 trees during the monsoon, he said.

"Now its the time to rebuild Odisha and SBI is a in the process," he said adding SBI with its 872 branches in Odisha has 706 branches in rural and semi urban branches.

