Man held for attacking cop over late-night music at wedding

A man was Friday arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting an inspector after the latter asked him to turn off a music system since it was past the 10pm deadline, police said.

Two others who were part of the fracas which started at around 11:30pm on Thursday are on the run, a Dombivali police added.

"At a marriage function on Ayre Road in Dombivali, the organisers were playing loud music despite rules specifying a 10 pm deadline for it. When Inspector (35) went to get it switched off, he was abused and manhandled by Santosh Mhatre and two others," VM Pawar of station said.

A case has been registered against the three under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

