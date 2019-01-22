Man held for raping 7-year-old girl

A 35-year-old man was Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at his house here, police said.

The man, a lorry driver, lured the minor to his house on January 19, they said based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother.

A case under various IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, a said.

