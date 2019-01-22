JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Russian plane bound for Moscow in suspected hijacking

Russian heavy bomber crash-lands in Arctic, killing 2
Business Standard

Man held for raping 7-year-old girl

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 35-year-old man was Tuesday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at his house here, police said.

The man, a lorry driver, lured the minor to his house on January 19, they said based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother.

A case under various IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements