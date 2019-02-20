Man held for robbing Mauritian woman in Delhi Metro

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Mauritian woman's hand bag while she was travelling in the Metro, the police said Wednesday.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sant Nagar, had on February 16 stolen Misrah Banon Osman's bag while she was on her way to Netaji Subhash Place from Rajouri Garden.

According to the filed by Osman at the Netaji Subhash Place Metro Police Station, her bag had USD 3000, some Indian currency notes and other articles.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the metro stations was analysed and a person carrying a ladies bag was seen at the Azad Pur Metro Station, Dinesh Gupta, of Police (Metro) said.

On Tuesday, a trap was laid at and the accused was nabbed, he said.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he was seated beside the victim in the and taking advantage of the crowd, managed to steal the bag, he added.

All the articles of the bag were recovered from his possession, the police said.

