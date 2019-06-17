Iraqi authorities have removed nearly 30 kilometres of concrete blast walls across in the last six months, mostly around the capital's high-security Green Zone, a said.

Since the US-led invasion of in 2003, T-walls -- thick barriers about six metres tall and one metre wide -- have surrounded potential targets of or other attacks.

When premier Adel came to power last year, he promised to remove barriers, checkpoints and other security measures to make easier to navigate.

"Over the last six months, we removed 18,000 T-walls in Baghdad, including 14,000 in the alone," said Staff Mohammed al-Bayati, the PM's top

Hundreds of the security checkpoints that contributed to Baghdad's notorious traffic jams have also been removed.

And according to the municipality, 600 streets that had been closed off to public access have been opened in the last six months.

Among them are key routes crossing through Baghdad's Green Zone, the enclave where government buildings, UN agencies and embassies including the US and UK missions are based.

It was long inaccessible to most Iraqis until an order from last year, and families can now be seen picking their way across its manicured parks for sunset pictures.

is living a rare period of calm after consecutive decades of violence, which for Baghdad peaked during the sectarian battles from 2006 to 2008.

It was followed, in 2014, by the Islamic State group's sweep across a third of the country and a three-year battle to oust the jihadists from their urban strongholds.

The group still wages hit-and-run attacks against Iraqi security forces and government targets, and Baghdad's authorities are on high alert.

Thousands of the removed T-walls have been placed on Baghdad's outskirts to prevent infiltration by IS sleeper cells, according to Bayati.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)