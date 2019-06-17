Membership drive is a way to expand BJP's reach: Shah

Monday said the aim of the party's membership drive is to expand its reach and make it inclusive so that it reaches people from all walks of life.

Addressing a meeting of party's state incharges for the membership drive in the party head office here, he said the BJP has won 2019 but it is yet to reach its peak.

The drive is a medium to make the party inclusive, which reaches the people from all walks of life, was quoted in a BJP statement.

He said that in the coming three years the party will adopt all possible measures to expand its base.

The BJP which has 11 crore members has set the target of increasing its membership by at least 20 per cent.

