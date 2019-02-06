JUST IN
Man held with 15 live bullets at Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Raipur-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport Wednesday for allegedly carrying 15 live bullets in his baggage, an official said.

A CISF officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the x-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger R Taneja around 5 am.

"Fifteen live bullet rounds of .32 mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was travelling to Raipur in Chhattisgarh," the official said.

The passenger was not allowed to take the flight and was handed over to the police as he could not produce any documents for carrying the ammunition, the official said, adding that he was later booked under sections of the Arms Act.

Arms and ammunition are not allowed to be carried by passengers as per Indian aviation security rules.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 18:50 IST

