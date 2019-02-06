Two Afghan journalists killed in attack on radio station: officials

Two journalists were shot and killed when gunmen stormed their radio station in northeast Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, underscoring the dangers faced by reporters in the war-torn country.

The pair, both men in their 20s, were gunned down inside the studios of Radio Hamsada, a based in Taloqan, the capital of province.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and an investigation was underway, told AFP.

"Two unidentified gunmen entered the radio station's office at around 6pm on Tuesday. They opened fire on two reporters who were behind their mics during a live programme. Both reporters died at the scene," he said.

The attack is the second this year in targeting journalists, and comes as diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year war have intensified.

Last month, Afghan citizen was snatched from his car and murdered by the in province in the country's west. 2018 was the deadliest year on record for journalists in Afghanistan, according to

described the latest attack as a "horrific crime" and urged Afghan authorities to ensure protection for journalists so they could work safely.

"This attack once again highlights the risks journalists continue to face in for just doing their job," the group's researcher, Zaman Sultani, said in a statement.

issued a statement calling on the government to "identify the perpetrators and make sure that the justice is served." AFP's in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was among 25 people killed along with eight other journalists in a bomb attack in April 2018.

Less than three months later, was killed in another suicide attack on his way to work.

According to RSF, 60 journalists and have been killed in since the US-led invasion in 2001 that toppled the regime and enabled independent media to blossom in its wake -- an average of around three a year.

