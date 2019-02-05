Man held with revolver in bag at Bangalore airport

-
ALSO READ
9 flights diverted due to fog, low visibility at Delhi airport
Bengaluru airport's second runway to be ready for take-off by October
B'luru international airport to be improved under Rs 13,000 cr
French national held for assaulting CISF officer
Man held with 8 live bullet rounds in bag at IGI airport
-
A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Bangalore airport Tuesday for allegedly carrying a revolver in his baggage, an official said.
U C Suvarna was going through the security checks at the airport around 2.30 pm when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a pistol-like object in his hand baggage, the official said.
"A revolver was recovered from the hand bag of the man who is a resident of Bengaluru. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the firearm," he added.
The man was supposed to take a flight to Goa, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU