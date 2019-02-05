Man held with revolver in bag at Bangalore airport

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the Bangalore airport Tuesday for allegedly carrying a revolver in his baggage, an official said.

U C Suvarna was going through the security checks at the airport around 2.30 pm when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a pistol-like object in his hand baggage, the official said.

"A revolver was recovered from the hand bag of the man who is a resident of Bengaluru. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the firearm," he added.

The man was supposed to take a flight to Goa, he said.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 20:35 IST

