Man held with revolver in bag at Bangalore airport

A Goa-bound man was apprehended at the for allegedly carrying a in his baggage, an said.

U C Suvarna was going through the security checks at the airport around 2.30 pm when a (CISF) personnel detected a pistol-like object in his hand baggage, the said.

"A was recovered from the hand bag of the man who is a resident of Bengaluru. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the firearm," he added.

The man was supposed to take a flight to Goa, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)