Man killed by wife and paramour

A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and her paramour at town of district, police said on Monday.

The body of the deceased, identified as Rambharose from Kisan Colony in the town, was recovered today from a well in the nearby forest area, said SHO of police station Lakhan Lal Meena.

Rambharose was reported missing from his house on the morning of August 31. members lodged a missing person's report with the police on September 1, the SHO added.

Following investigation into the matter, police today arrested the deceased's wife (32) and her paramour, Choudhary (35), for murdering and dumping Rambharose's body in the well, the SHO said.

According to police sources, the two accused are neighbours in the town and were in a relationship for over a year. The accused woman's husband had objected to the relationship.

The illegitimate couple decided to murder Rambharose and on the morning of August 31, allegedly mixed poison into her husband's

After consuming the food, Rambharose fainted and is suspected to have choked him to death.

The two accused hid the body at the deceased's home on August 31. At night, they packed the body in a sack and on Rambharose's motorbike took it to a nearby forest area. Finally the body was allegedly dumped into the well.

The motorbike used to dump the body was recovered yesterday.

During interrogation, the deceased's wife admitted to committing the crime with her paramour, sources said.

The police booked the wife and her paramour under sections of IPC, including section 302.

The police said told them where the body could be found during questioning.

The four-day-old, decomposed body of Rambharose was sent to a local government hospital mortuary.

Angry members of the deceased blocked the state highway number 34 and demanded arrest of all persons involved in the murder.

They raised slogans against the 'careless' attitude of the police. Meena said the protesters stopped demonstrations only after they were assured all guilty persons would be arrested soon.

The body will be handed over to the members after postmortem is conducted, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)