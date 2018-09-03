Akali worker, wife shot dead in Sangrur

A and his wife were shot dead allegedly by four youths near the Sadar Basti locality here, police said Monday.

The deceased were identified as Dr and his wife Pooja, police said.

Garg was a of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal, they said.

The couple were going towards last night, they said adding the accused intercepted their car and allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons before firing bullets.

Police have registered a murder case against four persons. They were identified as Jaidev, Rakesh, Pradeep and a former Municipal Councillor, Pompy, a senior police said.

Garg was demanding his money back from one of the accused, he said. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, the added.

