Man killed in road rage incident in Shahjahanpur

A man was beaten to death in a case of road after an accident involving two motorcycles here, police said Friday.

According to of Nigohi Police Dalvir Singh, one and his wife were travelling on a motorcycle on Thursday when they crashed into the bike of one Kapil at Garha village, who was coming from the opposite side.

All three persons sustained injuries, Singh said.

While Kapil was taken to a nearby hospital, and his wife were taken to a hut in the adjacent field and beaten up, the said. "Mahesh, 50, died on the spot. His wife has been hospitalised," Singh said.

Based on the complaint of Mahesh's wife, a case has been registered against one Satyaveer and 14 others, he said.

The accused are absconding, and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.

