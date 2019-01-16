Man killed over old enmity in UP's Azamgarh

A 60-year-old man was killed while his wife and daughter suffered injures after some people attacked them over an old enmity, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hardia village in Atraulia area of Azamgarh where some people attacked and his wife (53) and daugther Bhira (30) on Tuesday night, they said.

While died on the spot, the injured were rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

of Police (Rural) NP Singh said the incident was fallout of an old enmity and the matter is being probed.

