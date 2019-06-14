Man kills 3 minor daughters, self after wife's death

Three months after the death of his wife, a 35-year-old man allegedly lynched his three minor daughters and then committed suicide at a village in Odisha's Keonjhar district Friday, police said.

Bodies of the girls - aged around 9 years, 7 years and 5 years - were found lying in a pool of blood at the house of in Ulibasa village.

Sidhu, a tribal man, committed suicide by hanging himself from a wooden beam in the house, In-Charge of station, Gagan Bihari Biswal said.

His mother found the bodies.

She told the police that Sidhu's wife had died around three months ago and he was under stress since then.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Biswal said.

