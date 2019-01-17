Man kills wife, later commits suicide

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife here and later committed by himself, police said Thursday.

The man, Sunil Sangle, strangled his wife Archana Sangle (35) to Wednesday night at their home in Sri Nagar locality and hanged himself Thursday afternoon, said

The couple often quarrelled over domestic issues and the man also suspected his wife's character, and this may have triggered the murder, police said.

was an auto-rickshaw driver, while his wife worked as a at an IT park in the city, they said.

A probe is underway, the police added.

