Man, shot at by suspected militants in J-K's Baramulla, dies

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A 25-year-old man, who was shot at by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, succumbed at a hospital here on Monday, police said.

Militants on Sunday night fired upon Sameer Ahmad Ahanger at the Old Town area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, injuring him critically, a police official said.

He said Ahanger was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, wherefrom he was shifted to the SMHS hospital here.

However, Ahanger succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Monday, the official said.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been taken up, he said.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 17:45 IST

