Maha: Man killed in clash between two groups in Akola

A man was killed after two groups clashed in Akot File area of Maharashtra's Akola district, police said Sunday.
An official said two groups clashed with sharp weapons near Abdul Hamid Chowk at around 10:30 pm Saturday in which Sheikh Sikander Sheikh Yousuf (30) sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
"Two persons, identified as Rehan Quereshi and Shaikh Saleem alias Bally, have been arrested and charged with murder. Further probe is underway to find out the cause of the clash," Inspector RJ Bharaskale of Akot File police station said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
