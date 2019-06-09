Maha: Man killed in clash between two groups in Akola

A man was killed after two groups clashed in File area of Maharashtra's district, police said Sunday.

An said two groups clashed with sharp weapons near at around 10:30 pm Saturday in which Sheikh (30) sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

"Two persons, identified as and Shaikh Saleem alias Bally, have been arrested and charged with murder. Further probe is underway to find out the cause of the clash," RJ Bharaskale of File police station said.

