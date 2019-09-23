Man stabs wife to death in Rajasthan's Bundi

A railway gangman allegedly stabbed his 23-year-old wife to death over a scuffle in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at a railway colony in Keshoraipatan town when after a heated argument between the two, the accused allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times, Station House Officer (SHO) Abhishek Pareek said.

The injured women was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Asmuddin (25), a railway gangman posted at Keshoraipatan station, and Tabbasum, who was a forest guard, were married for more than two years and used to fight frequently, the SHO said, adding that the woman soon moved back to her parent's house.

The families of the couple counselled them and Tabbasum returned to live with Asmuddin an year ago, he said.

Police have booked Asmuddin under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC, and he was detained for questioning, the SHO said.

Tabbasum's body was handed over to her family after postmortem and an investigation into the matter was underway, the officer said, adding the couple did not have any children.

