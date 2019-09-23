Bollywood stars praise Modi for 'Howdy, Modi' event

Describing his speech as "inspiring", several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, took to Twitter on Monday to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Howdy Modi event in Houston.

About 50,000 people of the Indian-American community attended the event on Sunday that was jointly addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

"Individually we are one drop. Together we are an ocean. A sea of people it was at the #HowdyModi event. India has truly arrived Globally! An absolute delight to watch PM @narendramodi ji saying All is well' in multiple regional languages truly representative of 1.3B Indians!" Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Salman Khan wrote, "Way to go PM Modi and Prez Trump for a great association between the 2 nations. . . @narendramodi @realDonaldTrump."



Rishi Kapoor, who is back in India after undergoing treatment in the US, also hailed Modi and Trump, saying he was proud of "our being", the community and of India.

Calling Modi's speech at the event "outstanding", filmmaker Karan Johar said it was a proud moment for Indians across the world.

"What an outstanding address by our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi on a supreme world stage...so proud to watch the world watching the brilliant address ...."



Director Shekhar Kapur said there was something "undeniable" about Modi's charisma.

"It's amazing how one leader of a Nation can have such a rock star' effect overseas. It's amazing watching @narendramodi hold 50,000 people with his words. Even @POTUS is watching in awe. There's something undeniable about the charisma of this man," he tweeted.

Abhishek Bachchan described Modi's speech as amazing.

Modi and Trump on Sunday shared the stage at the gala event where they pledged to fight terrorism while heaping praise on each other's achievements.

The prime minister also gave his tacit support to Trump's 2020 re-election bid at the event, rephrasing his election campaigns to say, 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar".

