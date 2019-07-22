Man wanted in 25 cases of armed robberies arrested

JUST IN
Rupee slips 26 paise to 69.06 vs USD in early trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man wanted in more than 25 cases of armed robberies in the city was arrested from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said Monday.

The suspect, Burhan, jumped into a sewage drain after spotting police. However, he was taken out and nabbed from Pakka Bagh in Rampur on Sunday, they said.

He was wanted in more than 25 cases of armed robberies committed across the national capital this year, including one in New Friends Colony and another in Model Town area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Manishi Chandra said.

A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his rented house in Delhi's Jafrabad, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 10:30 IST

