Man wanted in murder case in AP arrested from Maharashtra

A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing a in last year has been arrested in district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Salim Rashid Shaikh, a native of Maharashtra's district, was spotted in Mumbra township here and nabbed on Tuesday, crime branch's said.

The victim, (50), who ran a business of machine tools, was shot dead by some motorcycle-borne men on November 3, 2018 at Fatehkhanpet in AP's district when he was returning home after closing his shop, the police said.

A case was then registered in against six persons, including the victim's nephew and the latter's associates, under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and the Arms Act.

While and two others were arrested earlier, Shaikh was nabbed by police on Tuesday, Sharma said, adding that two more accused in the case were still absconding.

