Chinese warned Thursday a US senator's proposal to block the company from pursuing in courts would be a "catastrophe for global innovation."



The proposal comes amid mounting US action against Huawei, the biggest maker of switching gear for phone carriers, amid tension over Beijing's

The company has been devastated by the Trump administration's decision to impose restrictions on its access to American chips for and other components and technology.

Disrupting Huawei's access to US courts would threaten the intellectual property system that supports technology development, said Song Liping, the company's

The proposal by Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, followed reports Technologies Ltd. is asking for USD 1 billion from American for use of the Chinese company's patents.

"If such a legislative proposal were to be passed, it would be a catastrophe for global innovation. It would have terrible consequences," Song said at a conference. He said it would "break the foundation of IP protection."



American officials accuse of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies, and see it as a growing competitive threat to US

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, said this month it has cut its project sales by USD 30 billion over the next two years due to curbs on access to American chips and other components. He said sales outside will fall 40 pe cent.

Huawei's US sales of network gear evaporated after a congressional panel labeled the company a security threat in 2012 and told phone carriers to avoid it. But the Chinese company has a portfolio it licenses to manufacturers and carriers.

Song gave no confirmation of how much Huawei wants from or the basis of its claims.

"Intellectual property litigations are matters that should be heard and ruled on by courts. They should not be politicized," he said.

Huawei, founded in 1986, has China's biggest corporate research and development budget at USD 15 billion in 2018. The company is a in developing next-generation

On Wednesday, a US federal court jury in ruled Huawei stole trade secrets from a Silicon Valley company but awarded no damages, saying the Chinese company didn't benefit.

The jury rejected Huawei's claims that stole its technology while he worked at a Huawei subsidiary.

Huawei's head of intellectual property, Jason Ding, said the company was studying the verdict and deciding what to do next.

Asked about a report by that some Huawei researchers had published papers with Chinese military personnel over the past decade, Song said the company wasn't aware of its employees publishing research as private individuals.

"We don't customize products or do research for the military," said Song. "We are not aware of employees publishing papers. We don't have projects of that kind.

