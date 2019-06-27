SP leader apologises for conduct of party MP Neeraj Shekhar

-
ALSO READ
'Nervous' Priyanka Gandhi temple hopping: Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri
Dimple Yadav files nomination from Kannauj, Akhilesh says she will take SP legacy forward
Shivpal joins fray, to take on nephew in Firozabad
Shivpal, Akhilesh unwilling to unite
-
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for the conduct of his party MP Neeraj Shekhar in the Rajya Sabha.
When the House met for the day, Yadav said he was not present in the House when the said misconduct by Shekhar took place on Wednesday.
"I, on his behalf and on my behalf, tender an unconditional apology," he said.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he wants the dignity of the House of be maintained at all times.
However, neither Naidu nor Yadav detailed Shekhar's misconduct.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU