SP leader apologises for conduct of party MP Neeraj Shekhar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for the conduct of his party MP Neeraj Shekhar in the Rajya Sabha.

When the House met for the day, Yadav said he was not present in the House when the said misconduct by Shekhar took place on Wednesday.

"I, on his behalf and on my behalf, tender an unconditional apology," he said.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he wants the dignity of the House of be maintained at all times.

However, neither Naidu nor Yadav detailed Shekhar's misconduct.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 12:00 IST

