SP leader apologises for conduct of party MP Neeraj Shekhar

Ram Gopal Yadav Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for the conduct of his party in the Rajya Sabha.

When the House met for the day, Yadav said he was not present in the House when the said misconduct by Shekhar took place on Wednesday.

"I, on his behalf and on my behalf, tender an unconditional apology," he said.

M Venkaiah Naidu said he wants the dignity of the House of be maintained at all times.

However, neither Naidu nor Yadav detailed Shekhar's misconduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)