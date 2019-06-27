Telangana CM lays foundation stone for construction of new

K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of new Secretariat buildingshere at the existing location.

The "Bhumi puja" was performed at the D Block in the situated near the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake.

Several state ministers, including A Indrakaran Reddy and Vemula Prashant Reddy, K Keshava Rao and SK Joshi were among those present on the occasion.

Once the designs are finalised, some of the old buildings located in the existing Secretariat would be demolished as per requirement, a has said.

The Cabinet has recently appointed a Group of Ministers headed by Road and V Prashanth Reddy on the construction of new secretariat building.

The Cabinet had endorsed the final decision-making choice on the building designs to the

The also indicated that the new secretariat which would come up in about four lakh sq-ft would cost around Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao alleged he was not allowed by police to organise a planned protest against the construction of new Secretariat buildings, by demolishing some of the the existing structures.

"If protest is not allowed, what is the state of democracy in Telangana," the BJP asked.

last week handed over all the four blocks (in the Secretariat complex) which were under its control to the government paving way for it to construct a new Secretariat.

The AP government was allotted four blocks in the here after bifurcation of the state in 2014, as was made common capital for both the states for a period not exceeding 10 years.

The is in the process of identifying office space for accommodating staff during the construction of a new

