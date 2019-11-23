JUST IN
Manavaditya Rathore partners Anushka Bhati to win trap mixed team title

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan's Manavaditya Singh Rathore won his second gold in two days at the ongoing Shotgun Nationals, partnering Anushka Singh Bhati to claim win the mixed team trap title here on Saturday.

Anushka and Manavaditya, who had won the junior men's trap title on Friday, got the better of Madhya Pradesh's Priyanshu Pandey and Manisha Keer 3-2 in a shoot-off after both pairs were locked at 37 after the regulation 50 shots.

Haryana won the junior mixed team trap competition when Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Kiran outgunned Delhi's Kabir Sharma and Kirti Gupta 47-40 in the gold medal match.

