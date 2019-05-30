Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-term Speaker

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-term Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha.

She is into her eighth term as an MP and is among the senior most members of the Lower House.

Gandhi was a Union Minister in the first Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

It remains to be seen if she will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post.

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 21:24 IST

