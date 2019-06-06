Manipur police successfully detonates two bombs

police on Thursday successfully detonated two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) found at as many different places.

In the first incident, locals spotted a bomb at a place in Khurai Thudam Leikai in district, a senior police said.

The rushed in at the said place and along with the bomb squad successfully took to a safe place at where it was detonated.

In the second incident, another bomb (IED) was also found at Mantripukhri Lamlongei area and was also safely defused at a safe place located some 5 km from capital town, the said.

No casualty was reported and police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

