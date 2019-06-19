JUST IN
Maoist killed in encounter in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India  |  Simdega (Jharkhand) 

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with the CRPF and district police personnel in Simdega district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police (Operation) Murari Lal Meena said that an AK-47 was recovered from the spot of the encounter at Urmi forest under Bano block of the district.

The security forces received a tip-off about the presence of Naxalites in the area and a search operation was launched, he said.

Upon facing gun-fire, the security forces personnel retaliated in which the Maoist was killed, he said.

Wed, June 19 2019. 23:15 IST

