Marathi film 'Parinati' heads to OTT for release

Actor Amruta Subhash-Sonalee Kulkarni starrer Marathi film "Parinati" is all set to have a digital release, with the team currently in talks with streaming platforms.

"Parinati" chronicles the friendship between a bar dancer and a doctor.

"As we all know how Bollywood big films have taken the route of OTT platforms. The general pulse in the market is that regional films may have to depend on OTT platforms for the time being as we have to survive somehow and even have to cater good content to our audience.

"This was an option before us and as an emergence of digital evolution someone had to take the initiative. We are in talks with few of them and so far have got positive response for the release and announcement will be done soon," producer Paragg Mehta said in a statement.

Also starring Akshar Kothari, the film is helmed by debutant director Akshay Balsaraf.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)