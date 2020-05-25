Syria reports 20 new coronavirus cases

Syria's Health Ministry is reporting 20 new cases of coronavirus in the country, the highest daily count since the new virus was first reported here in late March.

Monday's announcement raises to 106 the number of confirmed cases. There have been four deaths.

The ministry said all 20 new cases are of Syrians who returned from abroad. They comprise 15 people who came back from Kuwait, three from Sudan, one from Russia and one from the United Arab Emirates.

Syria recently began easing restrictions imposed over the past weeks.

Earlier in May, President Bashar Assad issued a decree postponing the country's parliamentary elections until July the second such delay in light of restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)