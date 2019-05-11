JUST IN
Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs join 'Scoob' voice cast

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have boarded the voice cast of Warner Bros' upcoming animated Scooby-Doo movie "Scoob".

In the film, directed by Tony Cervone, Wahlberg will play the Blue Falcon, a superhero from the Hanna-Barbera canon who teams with Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to fight against one of his arch-enemies, Mr Hyde.

Ken Jeong is voicing, Blue Falcon's right hand Dynomutt, reported Deadline.

Isaacs will play Dick Dastardly, who is reported to be the main villain in "Scoob".

The film's voice cast also features Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes).

Kelly Freemon Craig and Matt Lieberman have penned the screenplay.

Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, Charles Roven and Richard Suckle are producers, with Chris Columbus and Andy Horwitz serving as executive producers.

Sat, May 11 2019. 16:16 IST

