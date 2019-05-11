Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs join 'Scoob' voice cast

Actors and have boarded the voice cast of Warner Bros' upcoming animated movie "Scoob".

In the film, directed by Tony Cervone, Wahlberg will play the Blue Falcon, a superhero from the Hanna-Barbera canon who teams with and the Mystery Gang to fight against one of his arch-enemies, Mr

is voicing, Blue Falcon's right hand Dynomutt, reported Deadline.

Isaacs will play Dick Dastardly, who is reported to be the main villain in "Scoob".

The film's voice cast also features Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Will Forte (Shaggy), ( Caveman), (Scooby-Doo) and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes).

and have penned the screenplay.

Allison Abbate, Pam Coats, and are producers, with and serving as producers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)