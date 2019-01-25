Maruti shares tumble over 8%; m-cap drops by Rs 15,739 cr post Q3 earnings

Shares of Maruti India Friday tumbled over 8 per cent after the company reported its second successive decline in quarterly net profit with a 17.21 per cent drop for the third quarter ended December 2018, also the steepest fall in nearly five years.

The stock slumped 7.40 per cent to close at Rs 6,516.35 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 8.77 per cent to Rs 6,420, its 52-week low.

The stock was the worst hit among the BSE's 30-blue chip share components.

At (NSE), shares of the company slumped 8.10 per cent to end at Rs 6,469.90.

Led by the sharp fall in the stock, the company's market valuation also eroded by Rs 15,739.06 crore to Rs 1,96,845.94 crore on the BSE.

The company said its net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 1,489.3 crore, compared with Rs 1,799 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total income during the October-December 2018 quarter stood at Rs 20,585.6 crore, against Rs 19,528.1 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 5.41 per cent.

