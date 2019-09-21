JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki to launch mini SUV S-Presso ahead of festive season

The company is scheduled to introduce the new product on September 30

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it will launch mini SUV S-Presso later this month, coinciding with the start of the festive season.

The company said the indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle is made for India as well as the world.

"Our internal research suggests that the criteria of buying a car for the youth, apart from affordability, acquisition cost and maintenance, now also include design and aesthetics," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

With S-Presso, the company will offer a premium, feature-rich car that will disrupt the entry car segment in the country, he added.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Engineering) C V Raman said the company has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of customers.

"Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-PRESSO marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user's lifestyle," he added.

The company is scheduled to introduce the new product on September 30.
First Published: Sat, September 21 2019. 15:00 IST

