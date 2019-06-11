Marvel Studio interested in developing Pakistani-American superhero Ms Marvel, says Mindy Kaling

Kaling has revealed is "interested" in bringing Ms Marvel aka Khan, their first Pakistani-American superhero, to the silver screen.

In an interview with MTV News, the Indian-origin American said she has spoken to Marvel about the idea to come up with a movie on the comic book character and would be happy help them on the project.

"I think the people I've spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they're trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her," Kaling said.

"They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there's like this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is," she added.

However, Kaling, 39, took to later to clarify her involvement with any possible Ms Marvel films, saying she has no clue about the studio's plans.

"I love Ms Marvel (aka Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any TV or film adaptation. Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it's gonna be huge," she said.

Kaling said if an adaptation was made, she feels "an unknown" would be the best choice to play the teenage

Ms Marvel aka Khan, was created by G Willow Wilson, artiste Adrian Alphona, and editors and in 2014.

