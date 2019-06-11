JUST IN
Patnaik meets PM Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

He met the PM days after being sworn in as the chief minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two leaders meeting here.

The Biju Janata Dal, which secured 112 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly in the recently concluded elections, has been in power in the state since 2000 and Patnaik elected as CM in all the terms.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 13:10 IST

