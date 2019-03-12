Maserati drives in 2019 Quattroporte edition at Rs 1.74 cr

Italian Tuesday said it has launched the latest edition of in with price starting at Rs 1.74 crore (ex-showroom India).

The 2019 Quattroporte's GranLusso version is priced at Rs 1.74 crore while the version is tagged at Rs 1.79 crore. The model comes fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine mated to an eight-speed ZF gearbox.

The 2019 edition of comes with new colours, wheel designs and interior veneers, redesigned gearshift lever and Pieno Fiore natural leather interiors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)