ACT Fibernet extends partnership with Chennai Super Kings

: Fiber internet service provider ACT Tuesday has extended its partnership with IPL team as its official internet partner.

Under the tie-up, ACT would provide connectivity during the matches of scheduled to be held here, a press release said.

League in its 10th edition is scheduled to begin later this month and is expected to go on till May-end.

"CSK is one of the most celebrated teams and the reigning champion of IPL(Indian League). We are immensely excited to be their chosen connectivity partner," ACT Fibernet's said.

"Through this partnership, our aim is to elevate the in-stadium experience for fans and players," he said.

Commenting on the tie-up with ACT Fibernet, Chennai Super Kings' K S Viswanathan said, "We are delighted to have them onboard for the second time in a row."



"ACT has played a critical role in providing world-class to all our stakeholders in the past, and we hope this year too we will have a fruitful partnership," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)