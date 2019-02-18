Senior IPS officer Manoj Yadava appointed as Haryana DGP

Senior IPS Yadava was on Monday appointed as Haryana's of Police.

The term of Yadava, the 1988 batch officer, who is currently on a central deputation, shall be for a period of two years from the date he will assume the charge, an official order stated.

Besides Yadava, the panel of officers shortlisted by the for the top post in the Police had the names of 1985- K Selvaraj and 1986-

These names were forwarded to the government on Monday. The government picked Yadava as the new DGP.

The tenure of incumbent DGP B S Sandhu, who was scheduled to retire in September 2018, had ended on January 31 after he was granted a three-month extension in service earlier.

On February 1,K P Singh, of the 1985 batch, had assumed the charge as officiating DGP,

In September 2018, the had promoted Yadava, who was then holding the rank of ADGP, to the DGP rank.

He had been granted proforma promotion as he was on central deputation.

Proforma promotion is a procedure followed mainly in the case of an employee who is on deputation to other departments/ministry and has been promoted in the parent department.

The apex court had on July 3 last year passed a slew of directions on police reforms in the country and chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs.

It said the states will have to send a list of senior police officers to the UPSC at least three months prior to the retirement of the incumbent DGP. The commission will then prepare a panel and intimate the states, which in turn will immediately appoint one of the persons from that list.

Meanwhile, the on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IPS officers and three Service officers with immediate effect.

Among those shuffled included superintendents of police of some districts, an official order said.

Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled included Astha Modi, SP Ambala, who has been transferred and posted as SP, Kurukshetra in place of Surender Pal Singh, who now will be Commandant of the 5th Batallion, Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban.

Mohit Handa, ADC to Haryana Governor, will be the new SP of Ambala.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)