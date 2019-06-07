JUST IN
Delhi women's panel gets 5.26 lakh distress calls in 2018-19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Over 5.26 lakh calls were handled by Delhi Commission For Women counsellors in the last financial year, the government said in its outcome budget released on Friday.

The 181 helpline is operated by DCW for women in distress.

The DCW has counselled 4,854 victims and families over various issues in the last financial year and in 3,276 cases, it ensured FIRs were registered.

The panel took up 33,389 cases during its Mahila Panchayats and its counsellors handled 5,26,804 calls on the 181 helpline.

