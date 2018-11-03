Matrimony.com appoints new chief operating officer

-
: City-based online matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com Saturday announced the appointment of Sankara Narayanan as the chief operating officer with immediate effect.
Narayanan had served telecom operator Aircel as its national operations-Head and Vodafone Essar as its chief executive officer (Karnataka), said a press release.
"We are pleased to welcome Sankara Narayanan to join Matrimony.com leadership team and lead our matchmaking business...His diverse and rich experience is an asset to the organisation", the press release quoted CEO of the company Murugavel Janakiraman as saying.
Matrimony.com offers service in India and the Indian diaspora. It has a consortium of over 300 community matrimony websites, the release said.
