JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Party workers feedback crucial in selection of candidates for Raj polls: Gajendra Singh

Tinsukia killings: TMC delegation to visit Assam on Sunday
Business Standard

Matrimony.com appoints new chief operating officer

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

: City-based online matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com Saturday announced the appointment of Sankara Narayanan as the chief operating officer with immediate effect.

Narayanan had served telecom operator Aircel as its national operations-Head and Vodafone Essar as its chief executive officer (Karnataka), said a press release.

"We are pleased to welcome Sankara Narayanan to join Matrimony.com leadership team and lead our matchmaking business...His diverse and rich experience is an asset to the organisation", the press release quoted CEO of the company Murugavel Janakiraman as saying.

Matrimony.com offers service in India and the Indian diaspora. It has a consortium of over 300 community matrimony websites, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements