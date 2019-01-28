Matthew McConaughey says 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' is his worst rom-com

says "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" is the worst rom-com he has ever made.

The Oscar-winning actor, who has featured in popular rom-coms like "The Wedding Planner", "Failure to Launch" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past", said the 2003 blockbuster comes last in the list of rom-coms he has done.

'' 'How to Lose a Guy' ... then 'Failure to Launch' then 'The Wedding Planner'," McConaughey said when asked to reveal his worst rom-coms during an appearance at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen".

"'So How to Lose a Guy' ... that film has been my greatest mailbox money of any film. It is always on and there's always this great little cheque that shows up in the mail from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'. I did that however many years ago,'' he added.

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" was based on a cartoon book of the same name by and

