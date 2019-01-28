Australian's detention in China 'not linked to Canberra policies'

There was no proof an Australian man's detention in was linked to Canberra's policies, Australia's defence insisted Monday, adding he had pressed Chinese officials on the case during a visit.

Chinese-Australian and democracy Yang Jun, whose pen name is Yang Hengjun, was detained earlier this month shortly after making a rare return to from the

The foreign ministry in says he is suspected of endangering "China's national security" -- which often implies espionage allegations in

His detention comes amid heightened tensions between Western countries and an increasingly muscular Beijing, which detained two Canadians last month amid a diplomatic row with

Speaking in Singapore, Defence said he did not "see any evidence that the detention of Mr Yang is linked to decisions that the has made in recent times.

"Nor do I see it as being linked to the detention of the two Canadians".

banned from participating in its in August over security fears, the latest country to do so, as mounts a worldwide campaign to have the firm's equipment blacklisted.

Pyne said he had raised Yang's detention during a visit to China last week.

The said he had spoken to senior military officials in the southern city of "to ensure that (Yang) is being well cared for, being treated fairly and transparently, and we have consular access to him and that access is being granted".

said Friday it had been granted consular access to Yang. had previously complained it was notified four days after the detention, instead of three days as required.

Yang left mainland China for in 1992 and became an Australian citizen in 2000.

The two Canadians were detained in China after Meng Wanzhou, a top at Chinese Huawei, was arrested in on a US extradition request.

has increasingly found itself caught in the middle of tensions between its key ally and vital trading partner

Pyne, speaking at the for Strategic Studies, played down suggestions that US-China tensions amounted to a "new Cold War", insisting: "We are not interested in containing China.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)