Central forces, spl police units to get 36,000 modern AK assault rifles

A stockpile of over 36,000 modern AK-series have been recently provided to central paramilitary forces and select units, a said Tuesday.

The official, who is part of the establishment under the Union home ministry, said the weapons have been procured from after a global tender was completed successfully sometime back.

"These AK-47 rifles are now being sent to multiple Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and units who were part of the joint tender. A good bulk of these weapons will go to the CRPF and BSF who have to deal with internal challenges, guard the border and tackle Left-wing extremism and militants and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," the official, who requested anonymity, said.

This series of are increasingly being preferred by the forces due to their utility in all-weather conditions, good rate of fire and ease of adaptability in multifarious combat zones, the said.

These rifles are considered superior to the indigenously made INSAS rifles (Indian Small Arms System) as their fire is accurate, spews quick round of bullets and is better to operate in jungle warfare conditions where moisture and heat affect the performance of a rifle, he said.

Keeping this in mind, the central paramilitary forces and the forces had expressed desire to purchase the AK (Avtomat Kalashnikova) series rifles for their jungle warfare and special task units and the Union home ministry had then clubbed their requirements and floated a global tender, he said.

The tender was open for bidding about a year back and the delivery of the assault weapons, which have some enhancement in their basic features, has now begun, he said.

When contacted, a told that the weapons will be provided to their combat units in and anti-Naxal operation areas in a month's time.

The had last year authorised the (CRPF), the country's largest CAPF with over 3-lakh personnel, to replace almost all of its INSAS weapons with AK in the ten Maoist violence-hit states where it is deployed to undertake offensive operations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)